Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

Regis Trading Up 1.5 %

RGS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,387. Regis has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

