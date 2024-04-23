Contrasting Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akanda and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.62 million 0.31 -$11.66 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $52.70 million 2.45 $5.30 million $1.08 25.96

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akanda and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Akanda has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands 10.05% 27.17% 14.23%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Akanda on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

