Owens Corning (OC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OC opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its 200-day moving average is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OC

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.