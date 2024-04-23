CME Group (CME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CME stock opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average of $211.89. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

