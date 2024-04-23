Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $11.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $53 EPS for the current fiscal year and $65 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,884.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,023.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,788.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,400.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $3,010.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,759.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

