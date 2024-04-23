StockNews.com Downgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $651.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 147.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

