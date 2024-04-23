BMO Capital Markets Boosts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$9.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.46.

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12-month low of C$4.94 and a 12-month high of C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$523.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.11.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

