Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded Canfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

Get Canfor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFP

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of CFP opened at C$14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.16. Canfor has a one year low of C$13.41 and a one year high of C$23.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.94) by C($0.12). Canfor had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.