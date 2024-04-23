ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.