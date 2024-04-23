Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $213.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

