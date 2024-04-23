Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 24 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,726,000 after acquiring an additional 249,533 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,063,000 after acquiring an additional 234,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,493,000 after acquiring an additional 204,715 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 182,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $532.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.68 and a 200 day moving average of $484.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $539.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.64.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

