First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNWB stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $33,020. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FNWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

