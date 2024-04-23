First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
FNWB stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
FNWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNWB
First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Northwest Bancorp
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.