ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.60 million. On average, analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. ESSA Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

