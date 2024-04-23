Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $333,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.83. The company had a trading volume of 176,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.51. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $539.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.