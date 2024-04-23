Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Boosted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,747 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

