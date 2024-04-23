Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 509,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,484. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

