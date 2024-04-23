Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 413,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.