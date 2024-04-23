1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.82. 636,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

