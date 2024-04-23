MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) PT Raised to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.
MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ MCBS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,681. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81.
MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MetroCity Bankshares
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.