ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of ICFI traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.43. 70,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,125. ICF International has a 1-year low of $108.58 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $139.76.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

