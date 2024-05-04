B. Riley Boosts Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target to $62.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $56.64. 530,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

