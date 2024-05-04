Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
JPC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 806,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,362. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
