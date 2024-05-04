Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

JPC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 806,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,362. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,722.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

