Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of Astronics stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $18.37. 183,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.64. Astronics has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at Astronics

In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Astronics news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

