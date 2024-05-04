Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $11.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.90 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $116.82 and a one year high of $245.87.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.13.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

