Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $262.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 90.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASND. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.20. The company had a trading volume of 511,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,955. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.28.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $78,719,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,658,000 after purchasing an additional 228,457 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $19,092,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $17,481,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

