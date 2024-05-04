Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $19.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.82. 13,463,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,273. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $68.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,532,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

