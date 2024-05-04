B. Riley Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $47.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 535,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,995,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,913,000 after buying an additional 91,934 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,821,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,214,000 after acquiring an additional 251,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,467,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 820,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,903,000 after purchasing an additional 131,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

