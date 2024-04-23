Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Purchases C$64,610.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,610.00.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

FTG traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The stock has a market cap of C$117.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.47. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.55.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.98 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

