1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,863 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. 164,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,318. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

