Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance

NPCT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 67,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,394. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,650 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $99,781.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,188,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,973,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 195,369 shares of company stock worth $1,989,500.

