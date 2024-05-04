Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $66.27

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.27, but opened at $71.47. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $71.44, with a volume of 1,677,016 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

