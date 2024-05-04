Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Iradimed has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Iradimed to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Iradimed Trading Up 1.9 %

IRMD traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. 62,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,340. The company has a market cap of $565.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.86. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Iradimed will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

