First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

BMY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. 11,979,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,917,313. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

