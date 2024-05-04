iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.14. 459,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,669. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.61 and its 200-day moving average is $264.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

