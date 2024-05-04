Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JLS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.66. 12,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,034. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

