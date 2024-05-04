Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $5.65.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

