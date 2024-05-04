Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,027. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

