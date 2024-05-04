John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HPI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $16.89.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.