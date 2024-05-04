John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HTD stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 96,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $21.18.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

