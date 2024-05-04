John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of HTD stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 96,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $21.18.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
