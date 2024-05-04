nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.33. nLIGHT shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 26,409 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.42.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at nLIGHT

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 14,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $172,927.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

