Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,823,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,439. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,156 shares of company stock worth $5,465,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

