2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
2U Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. 2U has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $6.10.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
