2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. 2U has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

