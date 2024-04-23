1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,950,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,293 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $10.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $741.61. 561,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $662.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $370.68 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $704.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

