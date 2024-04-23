1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,312. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a market cap of $259.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

