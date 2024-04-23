1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSE DHR traded up $16.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.96. 2,901,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,830. The company has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

