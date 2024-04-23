1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 327.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 100,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 268,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

