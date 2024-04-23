1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.87. 117,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,454. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

