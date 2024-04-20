TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,359,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,860 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.73 million, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

