TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC
TTEC Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.73 million, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TTEC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
