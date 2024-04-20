HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %
VIRX stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.93. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
