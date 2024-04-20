HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

VIRX stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.93. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

About Viracta Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 65.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

