Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Illumina Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $123.99 on Friday. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

